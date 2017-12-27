

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship programme under its Scientific Exchange programme 2018-19 for Bachelors to PhD in various subjects.

The programme will offer four-year Bachelors, two-year Masters and three-year PhD studies in selected subject launched by Hungarian government, said an official of HEC.

The official said the awards will be based on academic merits, quality of research proposals, potential of the candidates and the likely impact of the work on the development of Pakistan.

The programme will be jointly managed by HEC and the Tempus Public Foundation, Hungary. The applicants can submit online applications through HEC website: eportal.hec.gov.pk/arl.



Pakistani and Azad Jammu Kashmir nationals are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme while the detailed instructions and eligibility criteria details are available on HEC webpage: hec.gov.pk/site/shsp.

The result awaited candidates, previous HEC nominee of this scholarship and candidates availing any other HEC scholarship are not eligible to apply for this programme.

In case of final selection, the candidate has to submit a bond agreement and will not be allowed to withdraw from the scholarship.

The closing date for submission of online application is January 31, 2018. – APP

Story first published: 27th December 2017