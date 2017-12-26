Bacha Khan University: Boys and girls no more allowed to sit together

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Education, Fashion & Life Style, Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

PESHAWAR: Announcing its new set of rules for the campus, the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda prohibited students from partaking in politics on campus while disallowing male students and staff from sitting idly or roaming with female students.

The new set of rules was announced in a notification issued by the varsity earlier this month. The notification said: “The violators shall be penalized without any further warning. This shall be treated as the first and last warning.”

Moreover, the varsity’s administration banned the use of rooftops of all campus buildings, including hostels. The use of shawls and ragging of new students has also been prohibited.

Some of the students appreciated the new set of rules, but others were apprehensive.

Furthermore, the university has barred students from smoking.

According to Chief Proctor Dr Muhammad Shakeel, smoking was already banned at every educational institution. On the shawl ban, he explained that it was a security measure.

Talking about girls sitting with male students, Dr Shakeel said, “We do not want to create an environment like primary schools but we just want to create a suitable environment for students to study,” he said, adding that the bar does not mean boys were completely barred from sitting next to girls and interacting. “However, if they are sitting together for hours or in objectionable places, then they will be pulled up.”

What will be the punishments? According to the chief proctor, these will be decided on case-to-case bases.


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Scotland bans use of wild animals in travelling circuses

December 22, 2017 12:35 pm

Host quits after discovering male co-star earns twice as much

December 21, 2017 12:03 pm

Saudi Arabia lifts decades-long ban on cinemas

December 11, 2017 11:41 pm

ICC imposes one-year ban on cricketer for doping violation

December 7, 2017 4:56 pm

Pink on why she’s raising her child as gender neutral

December 4, 2017 9:56 am

Big tobacco wins in smoke-friendly SE Asia: watchdog

November 28, 2017 5:14 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.