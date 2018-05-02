Two hands, 27 scissors: Barber from Gujranwala displays amazing talent

By: Zubair Ahmed

Meet Owais--a barber from Gujranwala who uses 27 scissors at a time to style his customers' hair.

Customers are amazed to see both hands of Owais filled with scissors as he uses them all to trim, cut and style clients' hair. He's worked hard to master this feat too.

"I've had to work hard to learn this trick and even won a gold medal in a competition in Spain where I represented Pakistan," he says.

Clients who come to his shop frequently are amazed at his talent.

"When we see him using 27 scissors at a time, we're blown away," says one customer.

While he's attracted a lot of loyal customers over the past couple of years, there are many who arrive at Owais's shop just to catch a glimpse of him cutting hair.