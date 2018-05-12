PTI rally will be the biggest one in Karachi’s history, says Haleem Adil Shiekh

May 12, 2018
PTI will break all records today (Saturday) when it will organise the biggest rally in the history of Karachi, said party representative Haleem Adil Sheikh. 

"We will bury (the bitter memory of) May 12. That day the city was coloured in blood but today we will spread the message of love," he said.

A woman said that PTI's female members knew which rally to attend and which leader to follow.

"Today's rally will prove that Karachi belongs to the PTI," she said.

The party is holding its power show near Alladin Park.
