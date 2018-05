By: Samaa Web Desk

Sabir Ali

Wasif Saeed is the political agent of Mohmand Agency. When he was appointed in April, he realized that children had no place to play.

Given that life has been slowly returning to normal in Mohmand after a long spell of militancy, Saeed thought that he should make some changes for the children.

He took the abandoned playground at Ghalanai complex and gave it a facelift. Watch this report: