By: Samaa Web Desk

PTI representative Jahangir Tareen said during Nadeem Malik Live that there was no doubt in his mind that cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan would become the next prime minister of Pakistan.

"We will form the next government with Imran as the prime minister," he said. "Not only will we sweep the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in Punjab," he added.