Mowgli is back: Trailer of jungle tale released
May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
The Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first
trailer
of its new movie
“Mowgli”
.
The movie, starring Rohan Chand as Mowgli will be in the theaters on October 19, 2018.
