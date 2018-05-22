Mowgli is back: Trailer of jungle tale released

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer of its new movie “Mowgli”The movie, starring Rohan Chand as Mowgli will be in the theaters on October 19, 2018.
Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 22 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

By: Samaa Web Desk

