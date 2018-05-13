Less than two weeks after its opening, new Islamabad airport falls prey to neglect

May 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Reported by: Shahzad Ali

It hasn't been even two weeks since the new Islamabad airport was opened for air travel and it has already fallen prey to neglect. 

The shiny floor of the airport was littered with trash and food items with no one around to clean the mess. The bathrooms of the new airport also lack proper cleaning and are not in the best condition.

Prices of food items being sold at the airport are much expensive. For parking your cars, attendants are charging an expensive Rs 90.

 
Published in Pakistan, Video

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

