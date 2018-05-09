Imran reacts to ‘Khalai Makhlooq’ question

May 9, 2018
If you want to know about 'Khalai Makhlooq', all you need to do is study the Asghar Khan case, says PTI chief Imran Khan. 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been saying in PML-N rallies across the country that he is contesting the upcoming elections not against Imran or Zardari. Rather, he sees 'Khalai Makhlooq' (aliens) as his competitors, a veiled reference to the country's establishment.

"When you open the Asghar Khan case, you'll know how much money Nawaz and Shehbaz both received," he said. "You'll also get to know who the real 'Ladla' is."

Imran said that Shehbaz and Nawaz viewed every other politician the same as themselves.
