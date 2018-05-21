If FCR leaves FATA, women more likely to inherit property

May 21, 2018
By: Fawad Ali

In Pakistan’s Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the rule is that women cannot inherit property. This disenfranchises its population of approximately 2.4 million women.

The good news is, however, that the government is working on mainstreaming Fata and this means abolishing the FCR. In April this year, it decided to work on extending the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court to Fata. It is then that women will at least be able to file petitions to fight for their inheritance. Watch this report:

 
 

