Gone in 60 seconds: Man steals 121 mobile phones within a minute

A CCTV footage shows a man in Dera Ghazi Khan snatch a shopper that contained 121 mobile phone sets from the seat of a qingqi rickshaw.The thief struck as soon as the driver of the qingqi rickshaw went into a shop. In less than a minute, a man crept up from behind and grabbed the parcel containing the mobile phone sets and ran across the street.The driver can be seen returning to the qingqi rickshaw to discover that the mobile phones have been stolen. He asks a couple of pedestrians but no one is able to identify the thief, who has already made his escape with the merchandise.According to the police, the stolen mobile phone sets are worth Rs 600,000.

Story first published: 8th May 2018