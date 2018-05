By: Kashif Rahman

From Classical Urdu poets including Mir Taqi Mir and Mirza Ghalib to the most recent greats including Parveen Shakir and Nasir Kazmi enriched the literature of the Urdu language and raised it to a level where it is considered one of the universal languages of the world.

These legends of Urdu literature deserve to be remembered in a manner that befits their high stature.

One such attempt was made at National Library auditorium where candles were lit in order to pay tribute to them.