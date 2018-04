By: Khurram Shahzad

A burqa-clad man holding guns in both his hands fired multiple shots at shops in a closed Faisalabad market late Tuesday night.

The shooting was caught on a surveillance camera.

Traders and shopkeepers have lodged a complaint at Saddar Police Station against the unidentified shooter.

At least 72 people have been murdered and more than 200 kidnapped in the industrial city over the last three months, according to police.