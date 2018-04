By: Najia Niazi

Physically fit fashion models are a common sight at catwalk runs around the globe. However, Karachi’s emerging designers gave a shot to oversize and elderly women to prove that old age and overweight are no longer irritants.

Specialty of the Pakistan Fashion Week, Karachi also was special persons who were given chance at the ramp.

Fashion Designer Cheena Chhapra gave chance to the women and Amir Adnan to special people to showcase summer/spring collection.