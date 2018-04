By: Samaa Web Desk

Report by: Zohair Ali

The government of Sindh has apparently no proper plan to restore the fading splendor of 17th-century mosque built by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan in Thatta. Its interior was slightly repaired some 18 years ago, according to Khateeb of the mosque. Since then, no restoration work has been carried out to save this historic and cultural heritage from further damages.