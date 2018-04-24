Sukkur’s healthcare as good as Europe’s: Khursheed Shah

April 24, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
The opposition leader in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, said Sukkur is competing with Europe in healthcare facilities.

“Foreigners, who visit National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Sukkur, say even the US has fewer state-of-the-art hospitals like the one we have in Sukkur,” said the PPP leader while addressing a ceremony in his native area.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a couple of days ago that the PML-N would turn Karachi into New York if the party was voted into power in the next general elections.

Imran Khan has said Peshawar could be turned into Paris if a Lahore-like budget were spent on its development.
