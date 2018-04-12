Post-mortem: PML-N’s 2013 election promises

By: Samaa Web Desk

All mainstream political parties had made lofty promises in the last general elections held on May 13, 2013.

SAMAA has run a special transmission to review some of the promises made by the ruling PML-N in its election manifesto.

Speaking on different occasions before the general polls, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif promised a strong economy, three million jobs, Karachi-to-Peshawar bullet train, solution of energy crisis in two years, imposition of education emergency, PIA’s revival, profitable railway and creation of South Punjab, Bahawalpur and Hazara provinces.