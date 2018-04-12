Post-mortem: PML-N’s 2013 election promises

April 12, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

All mainstream political parties had made lofty promises in the last general elections held on May 13, 2013.

SAMAA has run a special transmission to review some of the promises made by the ruling PML-N in its election manifesto.

Speaking on different occasions before the general polls, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif promised a strong economy, three million jobs, Karachi-to-Peshawar bullet train, solution of energy crisis in two years, imposition of education emergency, PIA’s revival, profitable railway and creation of South Punjab, Bahawalpur and Hazara provinces.

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

Meet two patients on Shah Yaqeeq shrine

Karachi load shedding: No one ready to take responsibility

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on lawmakers leaving PML-N before elections

Post-mortem: Govts came and went, but load-shedding still persists

Post-mortem: People not buying govt promises to end load shedding anymore

Here is what lawmakers have to say on load shedding

PML-N turns stronghold in garbage point

CCTV footage: Man wounded while resisting robbers

Unique fashion show held in Karachi

We can either pay electricity bills or raise children, says woman

Karachi artists highlight power crisis in artwork

Abida Parveen in Islamabad sufi night

Tulip Festival begins in Istanbul

Post-mortem: Here’s how people rate the Sindh govt

Gujranwala enjoys ostrich meat

Islamabad accident involving US defence attaché caught on camera

The fading splendor of 17th century Shahjahan Mosque – Watch

PM Abbasi unveils five-point tax reforms

Off-screen antics of Salman Khan – Watch

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.