Several leading politicians, including Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed, Hamza Shahbaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mir Zafarullah Jamali, Faryal Talpur and Pervaiz Elahi, have been a regular feature in rallies and street protests for the last five years. But their five-year attendance in the legislative body leaves much to be desired. Watch details in our special report.

Story first published: 18th April 2018