PML-N turns stronghold in garbage point

By: Mohsin Khalid

Gujranwala is a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as all 14 Punjab Assembly seats and seven National Assembly seats of the city exclusively belong to the party.

However, the party’s government remained indifferent to the city during last four years and virtually turned the city into garbage point.

Huge garbage points can be seen around the city especially in Ghoray Shah, Baghbanpura, Nowshera Road and Satellite Town.

These dumping points are triggering health scare among the citizens.

When contacted, Waste Management Company and local government declined to comment on the issue.