Here is what lawmakers have to say on load shedding

By: Samaa Web Desk

The top leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made full-blown claims regarding the eradication of power crisis from the country. However, the country continues to be suffering from prolonged hours of load shedding as it did in 2013.

All ‘solemn’ pledges by the PML-N evaporated into thin year.

Members of the Parliament including the PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shafqat Mehmood, the MQM’s Iqbal Muhammad Ali, the PML-N’s Darshan Lal and the PPP’s Rehman Malik have different opinions about the aggravating situation of electricity.