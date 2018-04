Video Published in Pakistan

Report by: Sadaqat AliRawalpindi’s NA-56 is the National Assembly constituency where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan beat PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi in general elections of 2013. But since then, the PTI chief has never bothered to pay heed to public issues in the area. Watch this report…

Story first published: 18th April 2018