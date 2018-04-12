Meet two patients on Shah Yaqeeq shrine

April 12, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

There is shrine in Sindh famous for treatment of incurable diseases. 

The Shah Yaqeeq shrine is located in Sujawal district near Thatta, Sindh.

The shrine belongs to sufi saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah Bukhari, who is known as Shah Yaqeeq Baba. The saint is widely known Roohani Surgeon because of the miraculous healing of diseases like cancer.

Patients from across the country visit the shrine seeking recovery from the ailments.

Samaa has talked to two patients living on the shrine. The hope of recovery is quite obvious from what they said while talking to Madiha Naqvi, host of Subah Savery Samaa Kay Saath.

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

Karachi load shedding: No one ready to take responsibility

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on lawmakers leaving PML-N before elections

Post-mortem: Govts came and went, but load-shedding still persists

Post-mortem: People not buying govt promises to end load shedding anymore

Here is what lawmakers have to say on load shedding

PML-N turns stronghold in garbage point

CCTV footage: Man wounded while resisting robbers

Unique fashion show held in Karachi

We can either pay electricity bills or raise children, says woman

Karachi artists highlight power crisis in artwork

Abida Parveen in Islamabad sufi night

Tulip Festival begins in Istanbul

Post-mortem: Here’s how people rate the Sindh govt

Gujranwala enjoys ostrich meat

Islamabad accident involving US defence attaché caught on camera

The fading splendor of 17th century Shahjahan Mosque – Watch

PM Abbasi unveils five-point tax reforms

Off-screen antics of Salman Khan – Watch

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.