Meet two patients on Shah Yaqeeq shrine

By: Samaa Web Desk

There is shrine in Sindh famous for treatment of incurable diseases.

The Shah Yaqeeq shrine is located in Sujawal district near Thatta, Sindh.

The shrine belongs to sufi saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah Bukhari, who is known as Shah Yaqeeq Baba. The saint is widely known Roohani Surgeon because of the miraculous healing of diseases like cancer.

Patients from across the country visit the shrine seeking recovery from the ailments.

Samaa has talked to two patients living on the shrine. The hope of recovery is quite obvious from what they said.