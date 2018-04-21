Karachi faces water shortage

April 21, 2018
By: Syed Khursheed Alam

The residents of Karachi, who are already weary of power crisis in the city, now face acute shortage of water in different areas of the city.

"There are water lines in Baldia Town. However, there is no water n them," said the residents. Meantime, tankers’ mafia increased their tariffs.

The residents are forced to consume boring water, incurring skin diseases.

Under the circumstance, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah shifted the blame on to federal government that, he said, was responsible to solve the standoff between Sui Southern Gas Company and K-Electric.

 
 

