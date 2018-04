By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: A US embassy vehicle driven by the defence attaché broke a traffic signal in Islamabad and rammed his SUV into a motorcycle on Saturday, CCTV footage shows.

One man died on the spot and another was critically wounded as a result of the accident. The US embassy official has not been arrested as he holds diplomatic immunity, according to the police.

A case was later registered at Kohsar police station on the compliant of the victim's father.