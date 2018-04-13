Here is what Nawaz Sharif has been saying about ‘five judges’

April 13, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Supreme Court’s disqualification verdict on July 28 angered Nawaz Sharif to the effect that he embarked on movement to get 'justice'. He took a protest procession from Islamabad to Lahore. 

Ever since, the ousted Prime Minister subjected the national institutions especially the judiciary to extreme criticism.

About five judges who comprised the Panama case bench, he said:

“They are filled with spite. You are not up to the job.”

“Five people caused disgrace to the public mandate.”

“They do not know as to who stole and where the larceny actually took place.”

“Nation has completely understood about the case. They want to thwart our success."

“The action against hospitals was actually directed against us.”

“Suo motu action delegates the government’s job into the chief justice’s hands.”

“Allow us to do what we are supposed to. Do not encroach upon our territory.”

“You lost in your win. We won despite the defeat.”

 

Most Watched

 

More from Editor's Choice

Karachi building fire: Rangers rescue 4-year-old boy

Post-mortem: PML-N’s 2013 election promises

Meet two patients on Shah Yaqeeq shrine

Karachi load shedding: No one ready to take responsibility

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on lawmakers leaving PML-N before elections

Post-mortem: Govts came and went, but load-shedding still persists

Post-mortem: People not buying govt promises to end load shedding anymore

Here is what lawmakers have to say on load shedding

PML-N turns stronghold in garbage point

CCTV footage: Man wounded while resisting robbers

Unique fashion show held in Karachi

We can either pay electricity bills or raise children, says woman

Karachi artists highlight power crisis in artwork

Abida Parveen in Islamabad sufi night

Tulip Festival begins in Istanbul

Post-mortem: Here’s how people rate the Sindh govt

Gujranwala enjoys ostrich meat

Islamabad accident involving US defence attaché caught on camera

The fading splendor of 17th century Shahjahan Mosque – Watch

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.