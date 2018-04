By: Mohsin Khalid

The epicureans of Gujranwala, who are fond of fowl meat, have found another option, though more expensive.

The foodies of the city have started enjoying meat of ostriches brought over from South Africa by a local butcher.

Gujranwala is famous for its bird dishes.

Citizens are purchasing the meat of wingless bird despite its higher price of Rs1500 per kilogram.