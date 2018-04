By: Samaa Web Desk

By Sonia Shehzad

Jubilant fans in Karachi have welcomed the historic tour of West Indies to the cricket-starved city.

"Obviously we are glad that West Indies are touring Karachi and we are expecting a competitive series. But in the end we are rooting for Pakistan to win," a fan told SAMAA on his way to the stadium.

Pakistan and West Indies are playing a three-match T20 series from April 1-3.