Credit needs be given to Pakistan for good cricket, says Sarfaraz

By: Samaa Web Desk

Sarfaraz Ahmad, captain of Green Shirts, said it would be wrong to say that a weak West Indies side visited Pakistan for the three-match Twenty20 series.

“It is vital to give credit to Pakistan for good performance in the series against Windies,” said the captain while talking to media after the third and final match.

Pakistan whitewashed Twnety20 series against the Caribbean side at National Stadium, Karachi.

Sarfaraz also handed his match fee to the ground man on the occasion.