Credit needs be given to Pakistan for good cricket, says Sarfaraz

April 4, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Sarfaraz Ahmad, captain of Green Shirts, said it would be wrong to say that a weak West Indies side visited Pakistan for the three-match Twenty20 series.

“It is vital to give credit to Pakistan for good performance in the series against Windies,” said the captain while talking to media after the third and final match.

Pakistan whitewashed Twnety20 series against the Caribbean side at National Stadium, Karachi.

Sarfaraz also handed his match fee to the ground man on the occasion.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

It’s not just a game. It’s entertainment

Chacha Cricket, Chacha Pakistan join hands

Hussain Talat makes dream start to international career

Afridi fan holds up ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ placard for him

Watch what happened after sound system failed as national anthem was being played

Video: Stadium fight between two women

T20: Fans invent new chants to demonstrate support for Pakistan

Fans welcome West Indies to Karachi, root for Pakistan to win

Visually-impaired fan to watch Pak-WI game

T20: These kids have some advice for players today

Chief Justice, wife visit Karachi’s Sea View

Islamabad artisan becomes inspiration for other women

Flower exhibition underway in Lahore

Prolonged power outages spark outcries in Karachi

Three-day festival ends in Lahore

PM, federal minister contradict each other on economy – Watch

Protest of health workers continues on 5th day in Lahore

This is how CJ clarified ‘complainant’ remark

Buyers throng electronics markets as hot spell intensifies in Karachi

Peshawar gets firefighters on two-wheelers

Life in this village near Karachi is worse than Tharparkar

Will Karachi Green Line Project be completed in 2018?

This is what PM Abbasi said about CJ in past

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.