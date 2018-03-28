Will Karachi Green Line Project be completed in 2018?

March 28, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Sanjay Sadhwani

Will people of Karachi not be able to travel on board Green Line Bus even in 2018?

Citizens of Karachi continue to suffer the most as a result of tug-of-war between federal and Sindh governments over the mass transport project.

The corridor stands unfinished even two months after Nawaz Sharif gave good news about its completion. Sindh Minister for Information, Labour and Human Resources Syed Nasir Hussain Shah put the entire blame on the federal government.

Groundbreaking for Green Line project took place in 2016. It was set to be completed in 2017. The project cost was estimated at Rs.16 billion; however, it mounted to Rs.25 billion.

 
 

More from Editor's Choice

This is what PM Abbasi said about CJ in past

Pakistan’s young guns all set to trouble WI in T20 series

Passing out parade of Elite Force in Lahore

Fireworks on PSL final in the City of Lights

Ronchi remains unstoppable in PSL final

Peshawar Zalmi fans left disappointed after Islamabad clinch title

VVIPs witness Islamabad-Peshawar PSL final clash

Bilawal Bhutto, CM Sindh watch PSL final in Karachi

â€˜Chacha Cricketâ€™ charges up crowd at PSL final – Watch

PSL final: Palmist predicts Islamabad Unitedâ€™s victory

Here’s who will win PSL final, according to a parrot

PSL final: Peshawar Zalmi players show dance talent

Darren Sammy speaks Urdu, chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’

PSL final fosters national unity

PSL Closing Ceremony: Farhan Saeed’s live performance

Watch: Aerial view of National Stadium Karachi

March 25: The day Pakistan won cricket world cup in 1992

PPP supporter plants a kiss on Bilawal

Watch: Great catches in PSL 2018

Samaaâ€™s PSL transmission continue to win hearts

Watch: Funny moments in PSL 2018

PSL 2018: Women say will not cook food

Watch: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar leads flypast at Pakistan Day parade

Moola Chotok: A heavenly destination for adventure trip

 
 

Watch Programs

 

More Programs

 

Entertainment

 
 

Sports

 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.