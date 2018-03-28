Will Karachi Green Line Project be completed in 2018?

By: Samaa Web Desk

Sanjay Sadhwani

Will people of Karachi not be able to travel on board Green Line Bus even in 2018?

Citizens of Karachi continue to suffer the most as a result of tug-of-war between federal and Sindh governments over the mass transport project.

The corridor stands unfinished even two months after Nawaz Sharif gave good news about its completion. Sindh Minister for Information, Labour and Human Resources Syed Nasir Hussain Shah put the entire blame on the federal government.

Groundbreaking for Green Line project took place in 2016. It was set to be completed in 2017. The project cost was estimated at Rs.16 billion; however, it mounted to Rs.25 billion.