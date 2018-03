By: Samaa Web Desk

Zubair Bhatti

A container worth millions of rupees has been prepared for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan by party’s local leadership in Gujranwala.

Khan will arrive in Gujranwala on March 21 to kick-start the membership campaign in the city.

The shipping container has been furnished with the state-of-the-art facilities for Khan who will use it during the drive canvassing the people to join the party.