By: Samaa Web Desk

DUBAI: Karachi Kings put on a bad display of fielding in the Pakistan Super League 2018 qualifier against Islamabad United.

The team’s fielding was all over the place as Islamabad United batsmen feasted on the bowling.

The team dropped catches – including Luke Ronchi at least two times – and could not collect the ball properly.

The batsman made 94 runs from 39 balls to take his side to the finals of this year’s edition.