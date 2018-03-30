This is how CJ clarified â€˜complainantâ€™ remark

By: Samaa Web Desk

Zulqarnain Iqbal

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said he did not say the word â€˜Faryaadiâ€™ (complainant) for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He clarified his remarks while responding a query by a journalist during a ceremony late Thursday.

He also ruled out judicial NRO and martial law.

"I will not disappoint lawyers and judiciary," said CJ while commenting on his Tuesday's meeting with the Prime Minister, who he said 'walked up' to him at the Supreme Court's premises to meet him.

"It is my job to hear the grievances of anyone who approaches me for the purpose."