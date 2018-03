By: Samaa Web Desk

By Fayyaz Ahmed

A snow leopard, listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of threatened species, has died at a newly-opened zoo in Peshawar.

The leopard was brought to the zoo from Galiyat.

According to the zoo's administration, the 10-year-old leopard has died his natural death.

This comes a few days after a fallow deer of American-African origin passed away in the zoo.