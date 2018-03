By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Farzand Ali

Video shot by: Syed Shahab-ud-Din

Skiier Mohammad Ali, a native from Malam Jabba who is suffering from polio, is emerging as a major competitor in the sport. The 21-year old is an example for all Pakistanis who wish to represent the country on any platform. He feels that the sport is not a difficult one despite the technicalities in it. It can be said that even challenged persons can do wonders if there are special training centers made for them.