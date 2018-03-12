Senate elections: Where is Shehbaz Sharif?

March 12, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Reporting by Usman Khan

Although Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been officially elected PML-Nâ€™s President following Nawaz Sharifâ€™s ouster by the Supreme Court, the younger Sharif appears toÂ have no role in the decision-making process.

The PML-N president has been missing in recent partyâ€™s meeting held in connection with the election's campaign of Senateâ€™s chairman and deputy chairman. He is yet to chair any meeting of the party or take part in the consultation process.

According to political pundits, Nawaz Sharif, who was elected as the partyâ€™s supreme leader in the aftermath of the courtâ€™s ruling, is still calling the shots while his young brother is nothing but a paper lion.

 

