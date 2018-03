Senate elections: Where is Shehbaz Sharif?

By: Samaa Web Desk

Reporting by Usman Khan

Although Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been officially elected PML-N’s President following Nawaz Sharif’s ouster by the Supreme Court, the younger Sharif appears to have no role in the decision-making process.

The PML-N president has been missing in recent party’s meeting held in connection with the election's campaign of Senate’s chairman and deputy chairman. He is yet to chair any meeting of the party or take part in the consultation process.

According to political pundits, Nawaz Sharif, who was elected as the party’s supreme leader in the aftermath of the court’s ruling, is still calling the shots while his young brother is nothing but a paper lion.