Saudi Arabia to host WWE â€˜Greatest Royal Rumbleâ€™

By: Samaa Web Desk

The Greatest Royal Rumble â€” tipped to be one of the biggest matches in WWE history â€” is set for April 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has announced that they are partnering with Saudi General Sports Authority to present the â€˜Greatest Royal Rumbleâ€™ event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27.

The event will feature a 50 man Royal Rumble match. Some of the names announced for the Rumble include John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman.