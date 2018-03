Saudi Arabia to host WWE â€˜Greatest Royal Rumbleâ€™

By: Samaa Web Desk

The Greatest Royal Rumble — tipped to be one of the biggest matches in WWE history — is set for April 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has announced that they are partnering with Saudi General Sports Authority to present the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’ event at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27.

The event will feature a 50 man Royal Rumble match. Some of the names announced for the Rumble include John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman.