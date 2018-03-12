Sanjrani’s win a victory for Pakistan, Balochistan: Sarwar

By: Khan Zahid

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani’s win as Senate chairman is a victory for Pakistan and Balochistan, said former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday.

“Today is a big day for the people of Balochistan where there is a growing sense of deprivation,” Sarwar told SAMAA.

“The election proves that those who are in the Senate love the people of Balochistan,” added the PTI senator.

His remarks came shortly after opposition-backed candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani defeated PML-N's Zafar ul Haq in the election for Senate chairmanship.

Sanjrani stood victorious by securing 57 votes against Zafar ul Haq who bagged 46 seats.