Samaaâ€™s PSL transmission continue to win hearts

March 24, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Samaa brings the countryâ€™s biggest transmission in connection with final showdown in the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

Cricket legend Javed Miandad and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain attended Pakistan Day transmission.

Karachi will host PSL final Sunday- a major cricket event in nine years. Samaa has won hearts for extensively covering the event.

 

