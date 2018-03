By: Samaa Web Desk

Former captain Rameez Raja, who stands out as a renowned cricket commentator, has got another feather in his cap after his fellow commentators called him Jon Bon Jovi mainly owing to his hair.

Jon Bon Jovi is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, philanthropist, and actor.

The hilarious banter by his fellows made Rameez Raja smile.

Watch more in this report.