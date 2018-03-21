PSL 2018: Helicopters hover over Gaddafi Stadium to dry out wet pitch

By: Samaa Web Desk

By Ali Hashmi

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League management has recruited the help of two helicopters to dry out the rain-hit wet pitch before the second Eliminator being played between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore's Gaddafi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

In the video, the two choppers can be seen hovering over the pitch in a desperate attempt to save the important game from being washed out.

One helicopter was sent by the Punjab government and the second by Pakistan Army.

This is only the second time since the 1996 Cricket World Cup final that a chopper has been used to dry out the pitch.

Sri Lanka had beaten Australia to lift their maiden World Cup at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 1996.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi shared the development with fans on Twitter.

"Heli drying the ground in Lahore. As in 1996 World Cup. All systems are GO! Inshallah!," Sethi tweeted.