The sit-in of the lady health workers on Charing Cross, Lahore entered fifth day Friday.

Lahore High Court issued directives to the home secretary to put an end to the protest sit-in on Mall Road.

The health workers vow to continue their protest until their demands are met.

“Punjab government should avoid using force,” the demonstrators warned reacting over the LHC order.