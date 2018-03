By: Samaa Web Desk

BANNU: A supporter of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari planted a kiss on him during his visit to the city, on Saturday.

Also read: Bilawal can go to Bannu but will Bannu come to Bilawal?

Bilawal Bhutto arrived on stage and was making his way to the podium to address party workers when all of a sudden a PPP supporter came close and kissed him on the cheek.