By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's son is alleged to have tried to choke PTI MNA Engineer Hamid ul Haq during the election of Senate's chairman and deputy chairman.

The prime minister's son was sitting in the visitor's gallery during the polling.

"I was chanting slogans after the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani when a prime minister's relative tried to choke me," MNA Hamid ul Haq said.

The attacker wearing black shalwar-kameez was later seen leaving the Senate.