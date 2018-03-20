‘PK’ star arrives in Lahore to watch Peshawar-Quetta game

By: Samaa Web Desk

Among thousands of fans who flocked to Gaddafi Stadium to watch the first PSL Eliminator between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, some were seen impersonating famous Bollywood film stars.

“I am PK. I have supported the PSL in Dubai and now am in Lahore to do the same,” a man dressed as Amir Khan, the protagonist of Bollywood hit satirical drama PK, told SAMAA.

“The weather is pleasant here in Lahore,” he said. “I am supporting all the teams taking part in the PSL,” he added.