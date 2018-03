By: Samaa Web Desk

By Minerwa Tahir

A man hurled a shoe at former PM Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naeemia. He was arrested along with two others.

Opposition parties condemned the incident. "Hurling shoes and throwing ink at anyone is not acceptable," said Imran Khan.

A day before, a man threw black ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot.