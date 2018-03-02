Musadik Malik, Maiza Hameed stopped from entering court

By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD:Â Dr Musadik Malik and senior PML-N leader Maiza Hameed were stopped by security officials outside an accountability court on Friday and were not allowed to enter the courtroom.Â

"You're allowing some people to go inside while you're barring others from entering," said Musadik. "Even though you know I come here daily."

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar had arrived at the accountability court in Islamabad for a hearing pertaining to the supplementary NAB references filed against them.