By: Samaa Web Desk

Karachi’s police earned the ire of municipality workers after they began arresting DMC staff instead of people who litter

Sindh had banned people from dumping household, industrial, commercial and hospital waste in open spaces. It gave SHOs the power to arrest anyone caught doing this.

Except the police are not actually cracking down on the violators—and are instead going after garbage collection staff. They started to protest and shouted the slogan, “Police-gardi bund karo”. Watch here: