Movie Raid winning hearts in Pakistan

March 20, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

New Bollywood movie, 'Raid' starring Ajay Devgan against corruption mafia is winning hearts of the cinemagoers in Pakistan after it was released in the country on March 16.  

Written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the action-thriller features Ajay Devgn, lleana D Cruz in the lead. Sannanad Verma and Saurabh Shukla are also among the cast.

Pakistan’s music maestro Rahat Ali Khan sang Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye, an original by legendary singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, in the film made by Bhushan Kumar and Company with mega budget of INR35 million.

 

