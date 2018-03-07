Maryam Nawaz continues to get ‘royal’ protocol

March 7, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continues to shower favors on Maryam Nawaz, as she is the daughter of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and is being billed as the next in line after Nawaz Sharif.Â 

â€˜Her Majesty Princess Maryamâ€™ has a â€˜royal protocol' wherever she goes especially when she accompanies her father in public gatherings and during court appearances.

To cap it all, she was crowned in a recent public rally - a display which people call a product of hereditary politics.

Know more in this report.

 
 

