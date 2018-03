Maryam Nawaz continues to get ‘royal’ protocol

By: Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) continues to shower favors on Maryam Nawaz, as she is the daughter of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and is being billed as the next in line after Nawaz Sharif.

‘Her Majesty Princess Maryam’ has a ‘royal protocol' wherever she goes especially when she accompanies her father in public gatherings and during court appearances.

To cap it all, she was crowned in a recent public rally - a display which people call a product of hereditary politics.

Know more in this report.