By: Fayaz Ahmed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have launched an android mobile application to ensure immediate help of citizens in case of any crime.

The app "Peshawar Police" was launched by Inspector General Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsud.

He said the technology will enable police to locate the crime scene with the help of Google maps.

“The app would reduce police response time and increase the level of coordination between police and the masses,” he said.